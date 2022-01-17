Four Delhi parks, including Lodhi Garden, set to get major upgrade

-
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will develop four of its major gardens -- Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden and Sanjay Jheel -- into world-class facilities with smart lighting, upgraded nursery and walking tracks, among other things, officials said on Monday.
"NDMC takes pride in its gardens and intends to now further develop them in a manner befitting their location. It is proposed in this year's budget to get all the designs finalised by engaging a consultant under NDMC Smart City Projects for four major gardens. The consultant for the project would be appointed," NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said.
Smart irrigation through drip and sprinklers, manicured lawns, enhanced lighting in parks through smart lighting, improved walking tracks, aesthetic boundary wall railing in uniform pattern, upgraded bonsai and bamboo garden, provision for bird feeding and drinking water facility will be among the facilities made available at the parks.
Upadhyay said some of these tasks are already being implemented on a pilot basis at Nehru Park.
"NDMC is developing a cycle track around Nehru Park for fitness freaks. After the 2.7 km 'Synthetic Rubber Track' at Nehru Park received encouraging feedback from visitors, a similar track will be laid on a 2 km stretch at Sanjay Jheel-Laxmi Bai Nagar.
"The idea is to give visitors a better walking experience," he said.
