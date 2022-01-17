Delhi govt aims to bring 2,000 electric buses in coming years: CM Kejriwal

-
-
The AAP government aims to bring 2,000 electric buses in the coming years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.
"We aim to bring in 2,000 electric buses in the coming years. Since 2011, not a single new bus had been procured by the DTC. This is the first new bus being added to its fleet in a decade. The public should also contribute to this war against pollution by switching their vehicles to electric," he said as he flagged off the bus from the Indraprastha depot.
The chief minister further said: "Today, the Delhi Government has dedicated the state's first electric bus to the public. This marks the beginning of a new-era in the transport sector of Delhi. In my understanding, now we'll see a revolution where as and when older buses are rolled out of service, new electric buses will be added. This is a very important step in combating the problem of pollution. This is a zero emission bus and there's barely any noise made by it."
While launching the environment-friendly bus, Transport Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot said that along with promoting environment-friendly transport, the government is committed to providing a world class and smooth transport service to the people of Delhi.
These state-of-the art buses are 100 per cent electric with zero tailpipe emissions. They are among the 300 electric buses that will be inducted under DTC. The total fleet of 300 buses will run from Mundela Kalan (100 buses), Rajghat (50) and Rohini Sector 37 (150 buses). These electric air conditioned buses have kneeling ramps for differently abled passengers, and special pink seats for women passengers. These buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, connected to a two-way Central Command and Control Centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons in each bus and a hooter.
According to the transport department, "This Electric Bus Service of route No E-44, will be operated as a Circular Bus Service from DTC's Indraprastha Depot via ITO, AGCR, Tilak Marg, Mandi House, BaraKhamba Road, Connaught Place, Janpath, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Arbindo Marg, AIIMS, Ring Road, South Extension, Ashram, Bhogal, Jangpura, India Gate, High Court, Pragati Maidan and will be terminated at IP Depot." This service will be available from 05:30 a.m. to 08:20 p.m. from Indraprastha Depot.
"The bus can get charged within one to one-and-a-half hours on a fast charger. It can run for a minimum of one twenty kilometres in one charge. All our depots are being made electric charging friendly," Kejriwal added.
