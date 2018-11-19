Four persons killed after fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Four persons were Monday killed after a fire broke out at a factory in Beadonpura in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, said officials from the Service.

The fire broke out at 12.23 PM.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 12.50 pm, an officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasahad (55), R M Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40), they added.