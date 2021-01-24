France reports 23,924 new Covid-19 cases in a day; tally up at 3.03 mn

-
ALSO READ
France coronavirus update: Daily infections top 60,000, an all-time high
France coronavirus update: Over 30,000 Covid-19 cases reported in a day
France coronavirus update: New Covid-19 injections top 20,000
France coronavirus update: 20,262 cases, 159 deaths in 24 hours recorded
India among countries with lowest per million Covid-19 cases, deaths: Govt
-
France on Saturday reported 23,924 new cases of Covid-19 infection in a 24-hour span, raising the country's cumulative number of confirmed cases to 30,35,181, official data showed.
In the 24 hours, a further 230 people had succumbed to the disease in France, bringing the total death toll to 72,877, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Currently, 25,900 Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, representing a one-day drop of eight. Of those hospitalised, 2,896 need life support, down by six in one day.
So far, one million people in France have received anti-coronavirus vaccine jab, according to the Health Ministry.
The government targets to vaccinate 1.4 million vulnerable people and frontline health workers by the end of January, before extending the vaccination to nearly half of the country's 67 million population as of late May.
As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in France and other countries with the already-authorised Covid-19 vaccines.
Meanwhile, 237 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 64 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the US, according to information released by the World Health Organization on January 22.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU