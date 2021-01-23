Rajasthan coronavirus update: 23,057 get Covid-19 vaccine shots on Day 5

-
ALSO READ
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
Assam coronavirus update: State reports 9 Covid-19 deaths, 2,684 new cases
Manipur coronavirus update: 135 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 12,240
Assam coronavirus update: State reports 2,579 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths
Mizoram coronavirus update: 46 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 1,759
-
Over 70 per cent of the targeted health workers in Rajasthan received COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, according to an official report.
Against the target to vaccinate 32,413 health workers on Saturday, the shots were given to 23,057 of them (70.59 per cent) in the state, the report said.
It was the fifth day of vaccination which started on January 16. A total of 67.90 per cent of the health workers registered for these days have been administered vaccines in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU