JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

New strain of coronavirus detected in 8 European countries, says WHO
Business Standard

France coronavirus update: 20,262 cases, 159 deaths in 24 hours recorded

France has recorded 20,262 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span, raising the cumulative number of confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic to 2,547,771

Topics
Coronavirus | France | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  Paris 

AstraZeneca wasn't the obvious choice to partner up with Oxford when scientists there started developing a coronavirus shot. Photographer: Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg
Representative image

France has recorded 20,262 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span, raising the cumulative number of confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic to 2,547,771, according to figures released by health authorities.

Another 159 people have succumbed to the disease in the 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities in France to 62,427, official data released on Friday showed, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

A good sign is that the numbers of both hospitalized Covid-19 patients and those in intensive care kept dropping, data showed.

On Christmas day, 24,392 Covid-19 patients remained hospitalized in France, 247 less than a day before. Among them, 2,625 were in intensive care, down by 27 in one day.

France is preparing for the launch of the vaccination campaign. Only 40 per cent of French people surveyed said "they certainly or probably want to be vaccinated" against the coronavirus, according to the weekly epidemiological update of Public Health France published on Thursday evening.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries including France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of December 22, there were 233 Covid-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 61 of them were in clinical trials.

--IANS

int/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, December 26 2020. 06:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.