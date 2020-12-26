France coronavirus update: 20,262 cases, 159 deaths in 24 hours recorded

-
ALSO READ
India among countries with lowest per million Covid-19 cases, deaths: Govt
With 16,022 new cases, UK's coronavirus tally touches 15,89,301
UK coronavirus death toll tops 50,000; total caseload at 1,256,725
United Kingdom likely to have Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021: Hancock
Spain coronavirus update: Over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed
-
France has recorded 20,262 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span, raising the cumulative number of confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic to 2,547,771, according to figures released by health authorities.
Another 159 people have succumbed to the disease in the 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities in France to 62,427, official data released on Friday showed, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
A good sign is that the numbers of both hospitalized Covid-19 patients and those in intensive care kept dropping, data showed.
On Christmas day, 24,392 Covid-19 patients remained hospitalized in France, 247 less than a day before. Among them, 2,625 were in intensive care, down by 27 in one day.
France is preparing for the launch of the vaccination campaign. Only 40 per cent of French people surveyed said "they certainly or probably want to be vaccinated" against the coronavirus, according to the weekly epidemiological update of Public Health France published on Thursday evening.
As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries including France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.
According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of December 22, there were 233 Covid-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 61 of them were in clinical trials.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU