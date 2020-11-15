France coronavirus update: Over 30,000 Covid-19 cases reported in a day

-
ALSO READ
France coronavirus update: New Covid-19 injections top 20,000
France coronavirus update: Daily infections top 60,000, an all-time high
India recovery rate at 82%, UN General Assembly discussions and more
Greece to impose nationwide curfew as daily coronavirus deaths rise
Germany to implement tighter coronavirus restrictions as cases surge
-
France confirmed 32,095 Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the total count to nearly two million, while hospitalisation-related figures improved, figures released by health authorities showed on Saturday.
Since the country reported its first Covid-19 case in mid-February, a total of 19,54,599 people have been infected, of whom 44,246 have died, up by 354 in one day, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Hospital admissions fell by 208 to 32,499, while the number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) dropped by 32 to 4,872, reflecting an improvement in the coronavirus situation in France.
Despite some gains in the epidemic situation as a result of a night-time curfew and nationwide lockdown introduced last month, President Emmanuel Macron warned that "the coming days will be decisive."
"Our fight against the epidemic is collective... In class, office, at home, five life-saving gestures: wear a mask, wash your hands regularly, keep a distance of at least one meter apart, regularly ventilate closed spaces and download the TousAntiCovid app," he tweeted early Saturday.
As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries including France, Germany, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.
According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of November 12, there were 212 Covid-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 48 of them were in clinical trials.
--IANS
rs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU