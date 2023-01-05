JUST IN
Young men unable to find brides because of unemployment, says Sharad Pawar
Biden raises concern over China's Covid management after WHO questions data
India knows importance of eco growth: Barry O' Farrell on G20 presidency
India identifies copper and lithium mines in Argentina; to acquire soon
CBI moves SC challenging anticipatory bail granted to IT-official Karnani
LIVE: PM to chair 2nd National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi
Delhi Airport issues fog alert for passengers, 12 trains delayed in North
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami to visit sinking Joshimath, promises necessary action
Making every effort to reduce visa interview appointment time in India: US
PM Modi to chair second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Young men unable to find brides because of unemployment, says Sharad Pawar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Freezing cold in Delhi as city logs season's lowest temperature of 3 deg C

a brutal cold wave swept Delhi on Thursday with the minimum temperature dropping to the season's lowest of three degrees Celsius.

Topics
Delhi weather | winter | cold wave

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi fog, Delhi winters
New Delhi: Commuters ply on the road amid low visibility due to dense smog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

a brutal cold wave swept Delhi on Thursday with the minimum temperature dropping to the season's lowest of three degrees Celsius.

Most people kept indoors and turned to space heaters and cups of hot tea to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the plains, including the national capital.

A blinding layer of dense fog over north India, including Delhi, caused major inconvenience to commuters. The visibility levels were 50 metres around 5:30 am.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius as against 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 8.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The cold snap is expected to strain power grids and pose challenges to the homeless.

The meteorological office had on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR for Thursday and Friday.

The India Meteorological Department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi weather

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 09:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU