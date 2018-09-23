From arbitration to tenancy agreement, here are the key court orders

Arbitration is first choice: SC The problem of interpreting contracts to identify an arbitration clause has again come up before the Supreme Court. In this case, the difficulty was further aggravated by an “unhappily translated” clause in the contract between the Chinese firm, Zhejiang Bonly Elevator Guide, and its Indian partner in Ahmedabad, Jade Elevator Components.

The Chinese firm is engaged in the business of exporting and supplying high-quality elevator guide rails, fish-plates, accessories and allied goods. The Indian partnership is engaged in supplying elevator ...