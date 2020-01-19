From Indian Bank's negligence to patent case, here are the key court orders

In motor accident claims, even employed sons and married daughters can apply for compensation for the death of their working mother, the Supreme Court ruled in its judgment last week in the case National Insurance Company vs Birender. Though they are not strictly “dependents” of their employed mother who died in a road accident, they are “legal representatives” according to Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The woman, in this case, died when a dumper hit the motorbike while riding pillion on way to her government office. The two sons filed a claim petition. The ...