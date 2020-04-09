From Mumbai to Noida, these are India's coronavirus hotspot cities

infections and fatalities are on this rise in the country. Several cities in the country have emerged as hotspots for infection. Authorities and medical staff are on their toes in dealing with the situation. Here is how things stand in some of these cities. Mumbai Maharashtra reported 162 new cases on Thursday, taking the state tally to 1,297, a health official said. This is the highest rise so far in the number of patients in a single day he said. "Out of the 162 new cases, 143 have been reported from Mumbai," the official said.

The other cities where people have tested positive are: Kalyan-Dombivli-four, Pune and Aurangabad-three each, Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai-two each, and Yavatmal, Thane city, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Sindhudurg- one each, he said. Till Wednesday, the state reported 72 deaths due to the disease.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra to 72, up from 64 on Tuesday, with alone accounting for 45 fatalities.

Among the victims are a man and five women, including the 85-year-old, who died in Kasturba Hospital. A chronic asthma patient, she had been admitted on Sunday with fever, cough and breathlessness and succumbed along with causes of Covid-19.

Three of the other women - aged 46, 54, 59 - were admitted to KEM Hospital with identical complaints of fever, cough and breathlessness, and succumbed to Covid-19 plus certain other causes like diabetes and lung ailments. A 55-year old woman from Thane, with complaints of lung ailments, passed away in Babu Jagjivanram Hospital.

The sole man reported here on Wednesday was 64-year-old and was admitted to KEM Hospital on Tuesday with fever, cough and breathlessness besides chronic diabetes. Pune

Pune followed with two deaths - a 44-year-old man with diabetes who passed away in Naidu Hospital and a 55-year-old man who died in Sassoon Hospital - taking the total death tally to 10, plus 197 positive cases till date.

In a positive development, while 117 new cases were reported on Wednesday, 117 fully cured patients have been discharged and sent home till date. A whopping 34,904 persons are in 'home quarantine' and 4,444 are in institutional quarantine. Most of the deceased had some or other comorbidity (existing health issue), the officials said. According to District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar, 39 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Pune district during the day, taking the overall tally to 197. Delhi

The capital on Wednesday reported 93 Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of persons diagnosed with deadly virus to 669. It has been calculated that around 64 per cent of the total positive cases in are associated with the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in March.

"93 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the capital taking the state tally to 669; the death toll stands at 9. All the 93 new Covid-19 positive cases reported today are linked with Nizamuddin Markaz event," government stated. 20 persons have been discharged after treatment while one has migrated.

A total of 426 persons amounting to around 64 per cent of the total positive cases in are associated with the Markaz event. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said: "A 44-year-old constable who was posted at Delhi Airport, has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been taken to Lok Nayak Hospital. His family members will be brought to the hospital tomorrow for tests."

India's tally of Covid-19 positive cases rose to 5,274, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. Indore and Bhopal As 72 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in on Wednesday, the number of such patients in the state jumped to 385, health officials said. Of these 385, the highest number of 213 cases are from Indore, the commercial capital of the state. Forty of these cases were reported in the district on Wednesday alone, the officials said. A doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 passesd away in Indore, taking the death toll to 22. Total number of positive cases in Indore are 213. Nine new cases were reported in Bhopal in 24-hours, which took the tally of Covid-19 patients in the state capital to 94, they said. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 29 of whom, 21 persons died in Indore. Five others died in Ujjain, one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara, said health officials. With cases of infection being reported from two more districts of the state Khandwa and Raisen - on Wednesday, the pandemic has covered 16 districts of the state so far. Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 13 cases, Jabalpur nine, Ujjain 15, Khargone 12, Barwani 12, Gwalior six, Chhindwara and Shivpuri two each and Betul, Sheopur, Hoshangabad, Vidisha, Raisen (new district) and Khandwa (new district) recording one case each. One patient hails from another state. One patient hails from other state. So far, 25 persons have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery, officials said.

Two fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in after a gap of three days, even as two other coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from hospital, officials said on Wednesday. The tally of Covid-19 positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UttarPradesh has now reached 60 while 12 people have been cured and discharged, the officials said.