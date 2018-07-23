Priyanka Chopra to Mukesh Ambani: Influential Indians in Variety 500 List

Priyanka Chopra
The Quanitco star Priyanka Chopra is recognised by Variety as one of the most influential leaders in the global entertainment industry.Chopra has set up her own production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which released “Ventilator,” a Marathi-language film in 2016.Chopra is also active philanthropically and is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.
Anil Ambani
Reliance ADA Chairman Anil Ambani also features in the Variety's 500 list. Anil Ambani became chairman and CEO of Reliance Group (aka Reliance ADA) in 2002 when Reliance Industries, a conglomerate formed by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, was split in two.
Karan Johar
Indian Filmmaker Karan Johar features as one of the most influential leaders in the global entertainment industry in Variety's List. As per Variety Johar’s Dharma Productions is one of India’s leading production houses.
Uday Shankar
President of 21st Century Fox and CEO of Star India Uday Shankar features as one of the most influential business leaders in Variety's 500 List. Shankar began his career as a political journalist for the Times of India before joining Star and climbing to the top of the ladder.
Salman Khan
Actor Salman khan is also mentioned as one of the most influential leaders in the global entertainment industry in Variety's List. As per Variety, Salman Khan is one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades
Punit Goenka
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Punit Goenka is also included in the list. As per Variety, Under Punit Goenka’s stewardship, the Zee bouquet of channels has grown to 33 Indian domestic and 38 international with a viewership of 1 billion
Siddharth Roy Kapur
Siddharth Roy Kapur is an eminent Indian film producer, founder of Roy Kapur Films and the President of Film and Television Producers Guild of India. He is also the erstwhile Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company India.
Subhash Chandra
Chairman of Essel Group and Member Of Parliamane Subhash Chandra alse features in the list. He launched Zee TV which was the first private sector satellite channel in India
Ekta Kapoor
Balaji Telefilms CEO and Indian Television and filmaker Ekta kapoor is also selected as one of the most influential leaders in the global entertainment industry in Variety's List. According to Variety Ekta Kapoor invented the Indian television soap, creating familial sagas that routinely have the nation in thrall.
Mukesh Ambani
Chairman and Director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani is also metnioned as one of the most influential business leaders in Variety's 500 List. According to Variety Ambani's $30 billion investment in Jio is a big deal there in digital entertainment, the fastest growing segment of the Indian media scene.
Kishore Lulla
Kishore Lulla is the Chairman of Eros International plc, the first Indian Media & entertainment company listed on New York stock exchange and a board member for the School of Film at the University of California, Los Angeles. As Executive Chairman of the Eros Group Kishore, started working for Eros when he was 16.
Aditya Chopra
Chairman of India's multi-national film, media and entertainment conglomerate Yash Raj Films (YRF) Aditya Chopra also features on the list . As per Variety, Aditya Chopra is an enigmatic and influential figure in the Indian media industry that refuses to be voluntarily photographed and yet is responsible for content that influences millions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU