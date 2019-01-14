From Singhania vs Singhania to battle of telcos; top 10 business headlines

may face cap on take-off and landing slots in congested airports

The government has proposed to cap the number of take-off and landing slots an airline can hold in congested airports. The move, which could turn out to be controversial, is meant to check monopolistic growth of Read on...

Raymond's dirty linen: Father-son fight makes for a nasty court case

Some really dirty linen is being aired in full view of the media in the spat between Group Chairman and Promoter Gautam Singhania and his estranged father Vijaypat Singhania. Each has a different story to tell the media. Click here to read.

Posts of chairman, MD in listed firms may cease to be all in the family

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may not allow family members, close relatives or related parties of the chairman of a listed firm from becoming managing director (MD), and vice versa, according to a source privy to the development. Read on...

PSU bank stocks set for a jump in 2019 after a three-year gap: Analysts

The public sector bank (PSB) stocks seem to have started off the year on a positive note. The government’s commitment to infuse capital, a strong trend visible on bad loan recoveries and favourable bond market conditions place PSBs in a better position to expand their financials more meaningfully. Click here to read.

When to say no to cash: A checklist for managing your daily transactions

Recently, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued an advisory on its website warning individuals to not accept cash above permissible limits. The present government has been lowering the threshold of cash transactions to reduce black money and promote cashless transactions. Many continue to deal in cash due to lack of awareness. Read on...

Jio vs Airtel vs Voda Idea: 2019 rings in a year of intense telecom battle

2019 is likely to be the year when Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which have ruled the roost in India’s mobile telephony industry for decades, will get dislodged from their thrones. Their place will be taken by disruptor, Reliance Jio, which could become the largest mobile telecom operator in the country. Click here to read.

Planning to take a car loan? Here're the rates and charges offered by banks

Do not stretch yourself excessively when taking a car loan. This could adversely affect your ability to meet your regular expenses, savings and investments. Be more cautious, if you have other equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Read on...

Essel in talks to sell part of its roads portfolio

Essel Infraprojects Ltd is in talks with infrastructure developers and private equity (PE) companies to sell a part of its roads portfolio, three people close to the development said. The Subhash Chandra-controlled company has placed six road projects on the block and is seeking a combined enterprise value of Rs 11,500 crore, according to a Livemint report.

Companies may soon be able to rectify GST returns for Non-IT errors

Indian businesses may soon be able to amend goods and services tax (GST) return mandated for carrying forward tax credit from the previous regime for non-IT related errors as well. The GST Council has directed a committee for IT grievance redressal to quickly draw up a solution that will give relief to industry, according to a The Economic Times report.

Bigger role for operational creditors in resolution process worries bankers

Bankers are worried that the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) could turn chaotic and face delays as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) may amend the rules, giving operational creditors (OCs) a larger say in the resolution process, according to a The Hindu BusinessLine report.