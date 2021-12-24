FS Shringla sought meeting with Suu Kyi in Myanmar; Junta declined

Myanmar's ruling junta did not allow a meeting between visiting Foreign Secretary and deposed leader

ANI has learnt that no one is allowed to meet her, other than her lawyers.

During his working visit, Shringla called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives and held meetings with members of civil society and political parties, including Suu Kyi's party League for Democracy (NLD).

Sources told ANI, Shringla had good discussions on bilateral issues of importance especially security and people to people ties during his visit.

It is learnt Foreign Secretary Shringla, who knows Suu Kyi since 2011, had sought a meeting with her as well, but his request was turned down by the state administrative council of During his last visit in 2020, he had met

"During his meetings with all concerned, Foreign Secretary emphasized India's interest in seeing Myanmar's return to democracy at the earliest; release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through dialogue; and complete cessation of all violence," according to MEA.

The visit also provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India's security, especially in the light of the recent incident in the Churachandpur district in southern Manipur.

Foreign Secretary Shringla stressed the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in the border area, the MEA said in a press release on Shringla visit.

Pro-democracy leader is sentenced to two-year imprisonment for inciting violence after the military junta took over power in a coup in February this year.

India has once reiterated that democratic institutions should be strengthened in MEA in a statement said: "As a democracy and close neighbour, India has been involved in the democratic transition process in and in this context has worked with various stakeholders in developing capacities on democratic systems and practices. India proposes to renew these efforts for Myanmar to emerge as a stable, democratic, federal union in accordance with the wishes of the people of Myanmar.

