FSSAI asks States Food Commissioners to crackdown on spices adulteration

Food regulator on Tuesday asked state food commissioners to conduct effective enforcement drive to check adulteration in spices.

In a letter to Commissioner of Food Safety of all States/UTs, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that there have been media reports about sale of adulterated spices in the domestic market.

"Instances have been reported recently in media regarding the sale of adulterated spices in domestic market. As per one such report, the spices like dhaniya powder is being adulterated with bajra and dhaniya stem whereas turmeric powder is being adulterated with broken rice which is mixed with yellow colour," said in the letter.

The regulator asked state food commissioners to conduct an effective enforcement drive to check the adulteration of commonly used spices like haldi, dhaniya, lal mirch powder etc in wholesale markets/mandis under their jurisdictions.

"Further, the necessary action as deemed fit may be initiated against the defaulting Food Business Operators as per the provision laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Rules and Regulations 2011 made thereunder," said.

