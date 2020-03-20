Fuel price unchanged for third straight day: Today's rate in metro cities

Retail remained unchanged for a third straight day across major cities in the country. In New Delhi, the petrol is priced at Rs 69.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre, today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 75.30 per litre, while the price of diesel is the same for the third day at Rs 65.21 per litre.

There is no change in petrol prices in cities like Kolkata, Chennai and Gurgaon. The rates are Rs 72.29, Rs 72.28 and Rs 70.21, respectivitely.

In Bangalore, petrol costs Rs 71.97 per litre. However, there is slight drop in petrol price in Jaipur. The fuel is priced at Rs 73.16 per litre versus yesterday's Rs 74.03 per litre. Same is the case with Patna, where the petrol price dropped by 0.09 paise.

In Nodia, however, the price rose by Rs 1.84 per litre. Today's price of petrol in Noida is Rs 72.03 per litre.

India's fuel demand has dropped by more than 10% so far in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.