Future Harvard studies will be held on Modi's failed policies: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Giving Rs 7,500 to the poor in Covid-19 crisis is critical: Rahul Gandhi
PM 'sleeping at the wheel': Rahul on govt handling of economy, Coronavirus
National lockdown just 'pause button' against coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi
Don't act like moneylenders, put more money in hands of poor: Rahul to govt
Modi govt in a 'stupor': Rahul slams Centre's response to coronavirus
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the government for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying its 'failures' will be subject of analysis in future classes.
Gandhi said that policies like demonetisation and goods and services tax implementation will be studied by the Harvard Business School. "Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation," he tweeted.
His attack came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 50-year-old leader also shared a video of PM Modi addressing the nation and superimposed it with a graph which showed the spike in the number of coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU