Future Harvard studies will be held on Modi's failed policies: Rahul Gandhi

His attack came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic

IANS 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the government for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying its 'failures' will be subject of analysis in future classes.

Gandhi said that policies like demonetisation and goods and services tax implementation will be studied by the Harvard Business School. "Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation," he tweeted.

His attack came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 50-year-old leader also shared a video of PM Modi addressing the nation and superimposed it with a graph which showed the spike in the number of coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation.

 
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 12:57 IST

