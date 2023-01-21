JUST IN
Business Standard

WFI rejects wrestlers' allegations against President Brij Bhushan

The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president

Topics
WFI | Sport | Sexual harassment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks with the media regarding recent allegations of sexual harassment against him, in Gonda district | PTI photo

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has rejected all the allegations, including that of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement " in the sports body.

"The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president," the WFI said in its response to the sports ministry.

"The WFI, in particular, under the sitting president has always acted keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind.

"The WFI has enhanced the image of wrestling sport nationally as well as internationally and for the record of this ministry, it is not possible without fair, supportive, clean and strict management of WFI," it added.

The WFI sent its reply on Friday evening after being asked by the sports ministry to respond to the allegations within 72 hours.

The allegations were made by renowned wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 17:47 IST

