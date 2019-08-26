JUST IN
G7 members agree to release $22 million to fight Amazon rainforest fire

French President Emmanuel Macron said G7 nations would release $22 mn

In this Aug. 20, 2019 drone photo released by the Corpo de Bombeiros de Mato Grosso, brush fires burn in Guaranta do Norte municipality, Mato Grosso state, Brazil
In this Aug. 20, 2019 drone photo released by the Corpo de Bombeiros de Mato Grosso, brush fires burn in Guaranta do Norte municipality, Mato Grosso state, Brazil

G7 members have agreed to provide logistical and financial support to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest. French President Emmanuel Macron said G7 nations would release $22 mn.

However, President Jair Bolsonaro said the plan of an “alliance” to “save” the Amazon treated Brazil “as if we were a colony or no man’s land”. A record number of fires is burning in Brazil, according to the country’s space research agency.
