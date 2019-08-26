G7 members agree to release $22 million to fight Amazon rainforest fire

G7 members have agreed to provide logistical and financial support to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest. French President Emmanuel Macron said G7 nations would release $22 mn.

However, President Jair Bolsonaro said the plan of an “alliance” to “save” the Amazon treated Brazil “as if we were a colony or no man’s land”. A record number of fires is burning in Brazil, according to the country’s space research agency.