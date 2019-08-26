G7 members agree to release $22 million to fight Amazon rainforest fire

-
G7 members have agreed to provide logistical and financial support to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest. French President Emmanuel Macron said G7 nations would release $22 mn.
However, President Jair Bolsonaro said the plan of an “alliance” to “save” the Amazon treated Brazil “as if we were a colony or no man’s land”. A record number of fires is burning in Brazil, according to the country’s space research agency.
