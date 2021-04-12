Gadchiroli encounter: Injured naxal hiding in Kathezari village arrested

-
ALSO READ
Naxal attack: HM Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, directs CRPF DG to visit
Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah pays homage to security men killed in Naxal attack
Five policemen killed, 13 injured as Naxals blow up bus in Chhattisgarh
Bodies of 17 jawans recovered from Chhattisgarh encounter site, toll 22
Chhattisgarh: 5 jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district
-
Gadchiroli police arrested a naxal who was in hiding after getting injured in an encounter on March 29, the police said.
According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal, the injured naxal has been identified as Kishore Kawdo who carries a bounty of 16 lakhs.
"The encounter, in which five Naxals were killed, took place at Khobramendha village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, and information had been received that many injured naxals were left behind," the SP said.
"Working on the information, on April 6, Kishore Kawdo was found at Kathezari village where he was hiding. Kawdo sustained bullet injury during the encounter in the leg and the wound was getting gangrenous," Goyal said.
"Kawdo was brought to Gadchiroli for preliminary treatment, and then shifted to Nagpur where he underwent surgery," Goyal said adding that Kawdo's condition is stable and further investigation is on.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU