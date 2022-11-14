Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch 8 new medical colleges on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Asaduddin Owaisi welcomes BRS; BJP calls it KCR's 'misadventure'
In Bihar, KCR meets Nitish, Lalu, Tejashwi, calls for 'BJP mukt Bharat'
SP chief Akhilesh meets Telangana CM; discusses issues concerning nation
M K Stalin invites Telangana CM KCR for inaugural of Chess Olympiad
TRS supremo KCR may announce name of his national party on Oct 5: Report
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges on Tuesday.
A press release from Rao's office said the medical colleges will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here.
As many as 1,150 first year MBBS students will begin their medical education from tomorrow in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns, the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU