JUST IN
Inflation in India less as compared to US, UK, other nations: Rajnath Singh
At least 15 feared dead in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram's Hnahthial
Noida airport: Proposal for second phase land acquisition sent to UP govt
CBI arrests MD of Delhi-based private firm in Rs 512-cr loan fraud case
Ironman 70.3: Young and old flock to Goan beach for gruelling test
G20 meet: Will have extensive talks on global issues, says PM Modi
Third, and biggest, edition of coastal defence exercise to begin on Tuesday
SC asks Centre to check practice of forceful religious conversion
Chhattisgarh to provide free training, loans to farmers for lac cultivation
Table tennis legend Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna on November 30
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Inflation in India less as compared to US, UK, other nations: Rajnath Singh
COP27: India says developed nations must take lead in raising ambitions
Business Standard

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch 8 new medical colleges on Tuesday

A press release from Rao's office said the medical colleges will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here

Topics
Telangana | Medical colleges | KCR

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

K Chandrasekhar Rao | File photo
K Chandrasekhar Rao | File photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges on Tuesday.

A press release from Rao's office said the medical colleges will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here.

As many as 1,150 first year MBBS students will begin their medical education from tomorrow in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.