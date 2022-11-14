Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch 8 new medical colleges on Tuesday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government on Tuesday.

A press release from Rao's office said the will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here.

As many as 1,150 first year MBBS students will begin their medical education from tomorrow in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns, the release added.

