Prayers in the pandemic: Mumbai prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

People shopping at a market ahead of Chaturthi festival in Mumbai

Actress Shilpa Shetty carries an idol of Lord Ganesha from Santosh Kambli Workshop

People shopping in rain at Dadar for the upcoming festival

A girl looks at an idol of the Hindu God Ganesha at a workshop

Marathi actress Prarthana Behere poses with Ganpati idol as she paints it at her residence in Mumbai

A woman packs an idol of Lord for delivery ahead of the festival

Artists Shruti Shirke (top right) along with her team made a mosaic portrait of Lord using paper flower

An Artist Rajesh Jadhav painting an idol designed to show Ganesha stepping on Coronavirus at Chichpokli workshop in Mumbai