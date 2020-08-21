Prayers in the pandemic: Mumbai prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

People shopping at a market ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai
Actress Shilpa Shetty carries an idol of Lord Ganesha from Santosh Kambli Workshop
People shopping in rain at Dadar for the upcoming festival
A girl looks at an idol of the Hindu God Ganesha at a workshop
Marathi actress Prarthana Behere poses with Ganpati idol as she paints it at her residence in Mumbai
A woman packs an idol of Lord Ganesh for delivery ahead of the festival
Artists Shruti Shirke (top right) along with her team made a mosaic portrait of Lord Ganesh using paper flower
An Artist Rajesh Jadhav painting an idol designed to show Ganesha stepping on Coronavirus at Chichpokli workshop in Mumbai
