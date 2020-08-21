Goa CM, Governor hope Lord Ganesha keeps Covid-19 pandemic in check

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister on Friday expressed the hope that Lord Ganesha would keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay in Goa, in their greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi.

"It is believed that when the idol of Lord Ganesha is taken out for immersion, it also takes away with it the various obstacles from our lives. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be upon the people of so that the obstacles of the Covid epidemic and its negative effects are conquered by the people. He is the symbol of dedication, loyalty and protection," Koshyari said in his greeting.

Maharashtra Governor Koshyari took over additional charge of on Wednesday, after the transfer of incumbent Governor Satya Pal Malik to Meghalaya earlier this week.

Sawant in his greeting also wished that Lord Ganesha would relieve the people of the sorrows and pain which have accompanied the Covid-19 pandemic, in which 126 persons have lost their lives in Goa, which has reported 13,099 confirmed cases.

"The safety guidelines are prescribed in order to celebrate a hassle-free and safe Chaturthi. I pray to the Almighty to take away all the sorrows, pain and stress caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Let us all vow for our own as well as the safety of others," Sawant said.

On August 9, the government had issued SOPs for the festival (scheduled to be held on August 22) which had urged people not to engage in public celebrations of the event as far as possible and avoid visiting friends and relatives on the occasion. Ganesha Chaturthi is the state's most popular Hindu festival.

