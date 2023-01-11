JUST IN
Ganga Vilas cruise opportunity to connect with our cultural roots: PM Modi
'Ganga Vilas' reaches Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 13
'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song
I like to know the director's world, says filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Thursday
Sexual harassment complaints deserve seriousness: Delhi High Court
5-judge Constitution Bench starts hearing Delhi vs Centre power dispute
Joshimath crisis: Cabinet Secy holds meeting, says evacuation top priority
Hearing of rival Shiv Sena pleas in Supreme Court on February 14
All Indians must make efforts to make India top most country by 2047: Shah
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
458 Agniveer candidates set to undergo physical training in Secunderabad
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ganga Vilas cruise opportunity to connect with our cultural roots: PM Modi

Set to sail from Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency, the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days while navigating through several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam

Topics
Narendra Modi | Varanasi | Assam

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 51-day river cruise, to be flagged off by him on January 13, is a unique opportunity to connect with the country's cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity.

He was reacting to Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's tweet about what has been described as the world's largest river cruise.

The minister said, "A trail through India's ancient heritage on some of the mightiest rivers of the world. Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise, will be flagged-off by PM Narendra Modi ji Jan 13. Join this majestic journey."

Set to sail from Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency, the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days while navigating through several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 10:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.