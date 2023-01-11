JUST IN
'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original songmotion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu"

Topics
Golden Globe Awards | Music

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

MM Keeravani, Golden Globes 2023
Composer MM Keeravani wins the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for the track “Naatu Naatu”

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original songmotion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu".

The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Keeravani was there to collect the trophy.

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

In the 'best picturenon English segment', RRR will face off with Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine historical drama Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 07:34 IST

