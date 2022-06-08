Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police

-
ALSO READ
Moose Wala killing: Court refuses to entertain gangster Bishnoi's plea
BJP demands NIA probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab CM orders probe under sitting HC judge
Moosewala murder: HC denies jailed gangster's plea on Punjab police custody
Moose Wala's father says singer was threatened by gangsters over phone
-
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference, Dhaliwal said that the police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader.
Siddu Moosewala murder: Maharashtra Police has been given Mahakaal alias Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing: HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/xjIRvHYFMz— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022
The police said Mahakal has been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case.
On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU