Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dhaliwal said that the police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader.





Siddu Moosewala murder: Maharashtra Police has been given Mahakaal alias Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing: HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, pic.twitter.com/xjIRvHYFMz — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

The police said Mahakal has been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

