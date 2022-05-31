Garib Kalyan Sammelan: Not even once did I envision myself as PM, says Modi

Marking the eighth anniversary of the BJP government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Shimla in Himachal Pradesh to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' and release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
Speaking to a large number of people gathered at Ridge Maidan, PM Modi said, "In last 8 years, not even once did I envision myself as PM and it's only when I sign documents do I have responsibility of PM. I'm just a Pradhan Sevak of 1.3 billion people who're everything in my life and my life is also for you."
'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', a public programme marking the completion of eight year, is being organised across the country at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the Prime Minister's Office said.
On arrival, he was extended a rousing reception by party workers and sympathisers, some donning traditional dresses.
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was accompanying him, who himself was supervising the preparations.
"Under the leadership of PM Modi, our government has completed eight years in the country. The relationship between PM Modi and the people of the state is very strong," said Thakur.
'The double engine government in Himachal Pradesh has tried to work for the development of the state in the last 4 years," he said, adding that under PM Modi's leadership, the state has recovered from the Covid-19 crisis.
This was Modi's first visit to Shimla after December 27, 2017, the day his party's government came to helm in the state. He last addressed the public meeting here on April 27, 2017, after launching the Centre's subsidised air regional connectivity scheme UDAN, or 'Ude Desh ka Har Nagarik'.
The visit is ahead of the Assembly polls, which are slated later this year, in the hill state.
