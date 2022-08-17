Gautam Adani to address Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore

Chairman will join Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to address the Global CEO Conference in on September 26-27.

Some 400 leading CEOs, entrepreneurs and investors are expected to convene at the 20th Global CEO Conference to share insights, spotlight opportunities and stake out the way forward, Media announced on Wednesday in .

Adani will be making a keynote speech on the second day of the conference, where, to date, some 40 speakers have confirmed their participation.

One of the highlights on the opening day of the conference is a one-on-one dialogue between Wong and Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media.

Among the speakers are Indian business leaders such as Ajay Banga, Vice Chairman of General Atlantic, Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of Byju's and Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India.

William Adamopoulos, CEO/Asia, Forbes Media, said, We are delighted to host the 20th Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore, where our conference first started.

This is an important milestone for Forbes in Asia and we look forward to bring back together, for the first time in three years, our community of some of the world's most economically powerful and influential business leaders," Adamopoulos said.

The theme of this year's conference is The Way Forward.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)