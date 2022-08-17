JUST IN
India's first portal on arrested narco offenders 'NIDAAN' gets operational
Rana Ayyub moves Delhi High Cout challenging ED attachment of funds
Never been defensive about stand on buying Russian oil: Jaishankar
Thousands offer prayers at Kerala's Sabarimala temple on Chingam first
Naya J&K: Amit Shah leads from front, martyrs honoured after 32 years
Vehicles can now drive through multi-level parking at IGI airport
Ganga-Yamuna water level rises in Prayagraj, submerges low-lying areas
Karnataka to reserve 2% quota in all state departments for sportspersons
ED to name Jacqueline as accused in conman Sukesh money laundering case
KP killing: J-K admin to attach house of terrorist, police arrest kin
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India's first portal on arrested narco offenders 'NIDAAN' gets operational
Business Standard

CM Stalin to take up power amendment Bill with PM Modi during meet

Cauvery river water issue, Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka, anti-NEET Bill pending with Centre, National Education Policy 2020, are among the issues he is set to take up with PM Modi, said Stalin

Topics
M K Stalin | Narendra Modi | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/ Chennai 

MK Stalin ( L) Narendra Modi (R)
MK Stalin ( L) Narendra Modi (R)

The Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, Cauvery river water issue and Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka, anti-NEET Bill pending with the Centre, the National Education Policy 2020, are among the issues he is set to take up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Stalin called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and described the meeting, a courtesy visit, as satisfactory.

This is the first time the Chief Minister is visiting them after they assumed office. "I conveyed my greetings to them," he told reporters in Delhi. Though he was invited, the Chief Minister said he could not take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Murmu and Dhankar due to circumstances.

The conversations he had with both the President and Vice President were cordial and it was on Tamil Nadu's political scenario and 'Aatchi sirappukkal' (excellence in governance/ good governance).

Hence, Stalin said the meetings with the top two Constitutional authorities was satisfactory.

On his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, he said it was to thank him for having inaugurated the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad accepting the Tamil Nadu government's invitation.

Though he had intended to personally invite Modi to the event, he was unable to do so as he was indisposed due to COVID-19 infection then. Modi was invited by a delegation led by DMK leader and MP, T R Baalu.

Recalling his earlier meetings with Modi in Delhi, Stalin said though several demands of Tamil Nadu flagged by him during such past visits were inching towards fulfillment, a host of other representations are yet to be taken up by the Centre.

"I am going to remind such representations and return to Chennai tonight," he said.

Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET Bill pending with the Centre, the National Education Policy 2020, the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, Cauvery river water issue and Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka are among the issues he is set to take up with the Prime Minister, he said.

On Tuesday, Stalin had said in Chennai that his visit to Delhi was aimed at getting requisite projects for the state.

In his capacity as the Chief Minister, he has the responsibility of securing necessary projects from the Centre for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people, he had said. There is a relationship between the Union and the State governments and not between the DMK and the BJP, Stalin had asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on M K Stalin

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 14:45 IST

`
.