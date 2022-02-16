Giloy is safe and does not have any toxic effect, says Ayush ministry

-
ALSO READ
AYUSH industry established market of $18 mn in world: Sarbananda Sonowal
Budget 2022: Govt allocates Rs 3,050 crore to Ministry of Ayush
Ayush Ministry releases document on 'holistic health' for Covid, long Covid
Govt asks depts to promote five-minute yoga break among its employees
Railway coaches to Ayush clinics, India keeps beds ready with Omicron rise
-
The Ministry of Ayush clarified on Wednesday that Giloy has been falsely linked to liver damage, adding that Giloy/ Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) is safe and as per available data, it does not have any toxic effect if taken in appropriate doses.
The ministry said, "In Ayurveda, it is said to be the best rejuvenating herb. Acute toxicity studies of aqueous extract of Guduchi reports that it does not produce any toxic effect. However, the safety of a drug depends on how it is being used. Dosage is one of the important factors that determine the safety of a particular drug."
The Ministry referred to a study, which states, "Lower concentration of Guduchi powder is found to increase the life span of fruit flies (Drosophila Melanogaster). At the same time, higher concentration progressively reduces the life span of flies. This clearly indicates that an optimum dosage should be maintained in order to get the desired effects. This infers that the medicinal herb has to be used in an appropriate dose as prescribed by a qualified physician to get medicinal effects."
It said that with the wide range of actions and abundant components, Guduchi is a real treasure among herbal drugs source.
A special focus has been given on its health benefits in treating various metabolic disorders and its potential as an immune booster. It is used as a major component of therapeutics for ameliorating metabolic, endocrinal, and several other ailments, aiding in the betterment of human life expectancy, the ministry said.
--IANS
miz/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU