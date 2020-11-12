Global coronavirus tally touches 52-mn mark, 2 days after hitting 50 mn

-
Global coronavirus cases touched 52 million, two days after hitting the grim milestone of 50 million.
The exact case count stood at 51,817,846 as of Wednesday (local time). The number of confirmed virus-related death reached 1,278,086, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, the United States has till now recorded as many as 10,313,369 cases and 240,265 deaths.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.
The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil.
