Have enough data for first interim analysis of Covid-19 vaccine: Moderna

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China's factory activity at near-decade high
-
By Manas Mishra and Dania Nadeem
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc
Moderna said the information is being prepared for submission to the trial's independent data safety monitoring board, which will look at the results and make a recommendation. It did not say when it plans to release the efficacy data.
The company said in a news release that it has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among trial participants as infection rates have surged around the United States.
Due to the spike in cases, the analysis will cover substantially more than 53 infections, which had been the targeted trigger point for the first analysis.
The company said the trial remains blinded, so neither it nor study investigators know which participants received the vaccine or a placebo. The vaccine will be deemed a success if the overwhelming majority of those infected had received a placebo, once the monitoring board looks at the early results.
Earlier in the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Moderna could have the data from anywhere between "a couple of days" to "a little more than a week."
A high degree of effectiveness would make sense as it is "almost identical" to Pfizer Inc's
"It may not be 95%, it might be 90%, or 96%, or 89%, but it is going to be up there," he said.
Pfizer on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on interim trial results, significantly higher than the at least 50% efficacy regulators are looking for.
Moderna, which uses a similar messenger RNA technology as Pfizer, said earlier on Wednesday that its November timeline for initial data was on track.
It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on when it would disclose the data.
The company would still have to wait for two-month follow-up safety data required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which it expects to have in the second half of this month, before applying for U.S. emergency use authorization.
There are no vaccines that have gained global approval yet, although a handful, including Moderna's, are in late-stage studies.
Moderna's shares closed up 8.4% at $82.44 and rose to $83.85 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla, Manas Mishra and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in Maplewood, N.J.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Cynthia Osterman and Bill Berkrot)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU