Global Covid-19 cases surpass 80.2 million: Johns Hopkins University

-
ALSO READ
Global coronavirus caseload crosses 74 million: Johns Hopkins University
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 69.4 million: Johns Hopkins University
Global coronavirus cases top 44.4 million: Johns Hopkins University
USA coronavirus deaths top 260,000, says Johns Hopkins University
US records 3,000 Covid-19 deaths, highest single-day spike since April
-
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 80.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.76 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 80,751,164 and 1,764,215, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 19,129,368 and 333,110, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,187,850, while the country's death toll soared to 147,622.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,484,285), Russia (3,019,972), France (2,616,510), the UK (2,295,228), Turkey (2,147,578), Italy (2,047,696), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,658,637), Colombia (1,594,497), Argentina (1,583,297), Mexico (1,377,217), Poland (1,257,799), Iran (1,200,465), Ukraine (1,056,265), Peru (1,005,546) and South Africa (1,004,413), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 191,139.
The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (122,426), Italy (71,925), the UK (70,860), France (62,867), Iran (54,693), Russia (54,080), Spain (49,824), Argentina (42,650), Colombia (42,171), Peru (37,368), Germany (30,033), Poland (27,118), South Africa (26,735) and Indonesia (21,237).
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU