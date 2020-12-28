Donald Trump signs $900 billion Covid-19 relief, government-funding measure

President has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

It also averts a government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night.

The massive bill includes USD 1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect takes office, but Republicans are signalling a wait-and-see approach.

