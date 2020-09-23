Goa cabinet approves transfer of loss-making sugar factory to agr dept: CM

-
ALSO READ
Where is Goa going?
Covid-19 relief: Goa beach shacks may get 50% licence fee rebate
Like-minded anti-BJP parties should unite for Goa polls: Digambar Kamat
Goa CM Pramod Sawant says community transmission may have begun in Goa
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Goa CM announces Rs 163 cr plan for fisheries sector
-
The Goa cabinet on Wednesday
approved the transfer of administration of loss-making Sanjivani sugar cooperative factory to agriculture department in a bid to "extend enhanced support to farmers".
Cultivators from Sanguem and Quepem talukas take their sugarcane for crushing in this factory, which stopped functioning two years ago in view of losses that have mounted to Rs 100 crore.
"Sanjivani Co-op Sugar Factory is an important establishment of the Goa Govt with the livelihood of several farmers associated with it. Today we have decided to bring 'Sanjivani' under the admn of Agriculture Dept to broaden its scope and to extend enhanced support to farmers," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.
Former agriculture minister and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai said the decision to transfer the affairs of the factory to the agriculture department had been taken in February 2019 and not new.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU