JUST IN
Multi-pronged approach helps reduce infiltration in J&K: Govt report
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins social media platform Koo
Testing, evaluation facility for sonar systems for Navy launched by DRDO
Deploy anti-smog guns at C&D sites: CAQM tells Delhi-NCR pollution boards
Chief of Air Staff V R Chaudhari holds talks with French counterpart
SC upholds the constitutional validity of EWS quota in 3:2 verdict
54% Indians consumers concerned about EV quality, not range: Report
UK court approves extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India
Cheetahs flown from Namibia kill first prey in Kuno National Park
Pet-friendly travel picks up in India as airlines, hotels feed into demand
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Indian Railways mulls solar power push to meet Net-Zero norms
Business Standard

Goa CM unveils free pilgrimage scheme Mukhyamantri Devdarshan Yatra Yojana

He said seats are booked for the free pilgrimage on the first-cum-first-served basis

Topics
Pramod Sawant | Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa on Monday formally launched a state-sponsored pilgrimage scheme for people announced before the Assembly polls held in February this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said such schemes help them garner votes.

Sawant flagged off a bus carrying passengers to the famous Tirupati shrine in Andhra Pradesh under the Mukhyamantri Devdarshan Yatra Yojana", which he had announced before the Assembly polls.

We were criticised for introducing this scheme to garner votes. I would say that we garnered votes because of such kind of schemes and not vice versa, the chief minister told a gathering.

He said seats are booked for the free pilgrimage on the first-cum-first-served basis.

Sawant said the two other destinations promised under the scheme are Velankanni in Tamil Nadu- a popular pilgrim center, especially renowned for the Church of Mother Mary- and Shirdi, the famous shrine of Sai Baba located in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Under the scheme, people over the age of 50 years are eligible to apply.

The chief minister said a doctor, a caretaker, and a policeman accompany pilgrims on the tours.

"The pilgrimages under the scheme are free of cost. The state government takes care of meals and boarding of pilgrims during the tours," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pramod Sawant

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.