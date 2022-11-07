West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins social media platform Koo

West Bengal Chief Minister has joined platform Koo, a statement said on Monday.

Banerjee, who has 7 million followers on Twitter and 4.9 million followers on Facebook, joined on November 1.

"Her handle is @Mamtaofficial on . In her first Koo, announced the milestone of 50 lakh rural households having access to clean potable water through tap connections. She congratulated everyone involved in achieving this," the statement issued by said.

Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the TMC and other leaders of the party have also joined the platform.

"Millions of Bengali users across the world and many Indians across the country would want to get updates from Mamata Ji directly," he said.

