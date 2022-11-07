JUST IN
Testing, evaluation facility for sonar systems for Navy launched by DRDO
Deploy anti-smog guns at C&D sites: CAQM tells Delhi-NCR pollution boards
Chief of Air Staff V R Chaudhari holds talks with French counterpart
SC upholds the constitutional validity of EWS quota in 3:2 verdict
54% Indians consumers concerned about EV quality, not range: Report
UK court approves extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India
Cheetahs flown from Namibia kill first prey in Kuno National Park
Pet-friendly travel picks up in India as airlines, hotels feed into demand
Morbi bridge mishap: HC issues notice to state govt, seeks report by Nov 14
Enjoyed journey of 37 years in Supreme Court, says outgoing CJI U U Lalit
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Testing, evaluation facility for sonar systems for Navy launched by DRDO
Business Standard

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins social media platform Koo

Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the TMC and other leaders of the party have also joined the platform

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | Koo | Social Media

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has joined social media platform Koo, a statement said on Monday.

Banerjee, who has 7 million followers on Twitter and 4.9 million followers on Facebook, joined Koo on November 1.

"Her handle is @Mamtaofficial on Koo. In her first Koo, Mamata Banerjee announced the milestone of 50 lakh rural households having access to clean potable water through tap connections. She congratulated everyone involved in achieving this," the statement issued by Koo said.

Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the TMC and other leaders of the party have also joined the platform.

"Millions of Bengali users across the world and many Indians across the country would want to get updates from Mamata Ji directly," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mamata Banerjee

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 20:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.