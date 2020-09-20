JUST IN
Goa coronavirus update: 407 new cases push state tally to 28,429

With nine deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 351 in the state, he said

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Coronavirus
Healthcare workers wearing a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit take nasal swab samples from slum residence during coronavirus antigen testing inside a slum colony, on Saturday.

Goa's COVID-19 count reached

28,429 on Sunday with addition of 407 cases, a state health department official said.

With nine deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 351 in the state, he said.

A total of 537 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 22,297, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 28,429, new cases 407, deaths 351, discharged 22,297, active cases 5,781, samples tested till date 2,37,198.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 20:31 IST

