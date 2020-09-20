Goa coronavirus update: 407 new cases push state tally to 28,429

-
Goa's COVID-19 count reached
28,429 on Sunday with addition of 407 cases, a state health department official said.
With nine deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 351 in the state, he said.
A total of 537 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 22,297, the official said.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 28,429, new cases 407, deaths 351, discharged 22,297, active cases 5,781, samples tested till date 2,37,198.
