Karnataka panel to study long term effects of Covid-19 in those recovered

The panel will evaluate those who had mild and severe symptoms, especially people with comorbidity

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Photo: Shutterstock
The infections include recovery of 4.05 lakh people and 98,564 people undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Photo: Shutterstock

The Karnataka government on

Sunday said a committee comprising medical experts will be formed to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 among those who have recovered from the illness and tested negative for the virus.

In a tweet, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, "Karnataka will constitute a special technical committee of medical experts to study the long term effects of COVID-19 in patients who have recovered from the infection."


The panel will evaluate those who had mild and severe symptoms, especially people with comorbidity.

New strategies would be drawn up for clinical care to ensure that those who recovered from the viral infection do not develop any health complications in the future, the minister noted.

Karnataka has so far reported 5.11 lakh infections and 7,922 deaths till Saturday evening.

The infections include recovery of 4.05 lakh people and 98,564 people undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 18:29 IST

