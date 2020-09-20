Karnataka panel to study long term effects of Covid-19 in those recovered

-
ALSO READ
Bengaluru has 3,419 cases of coronavirus as on June 28: Sudhakar K
Karnataka reports biggest single day spike of 9,860 Covid-19 cases
Karnataka coronavirus update: State gets its first mobile testing labs
Karnataka govt to fix Covid-19 rates for private hospitals, says Minister
Karnataka Health Minister's mother dies after recovering from Covid-19
-
The Karnataka government on
Sunday said a committee comprising medical experts will be formed to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 among those who have recovered from the illness and tested negative for the virus.
In a tweet, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, "Karnataka will constitute a special technical committee of medical experts to study the long term effects of COVID-19 in patients who have recovered from the infection."
The panel will evaluate those who had mild and severe symptoms, especially people with comorbidity.
New strategies would be drawn up for clinical care to ensure that those who recovered from the viral infection do not develop any health complications in the future, the minister noted.
Karnataka has so far reported 5.11 lakh infections and 7,922 deaths till Saturday evening.
The infections include recovery of 4.05 lakh people and 98,564 people undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU