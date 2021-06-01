Goa coronavirus update: Covid-19 positivity drops to 20% in one month

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
India's tour of UK tour: KS Bharat roped in as cover for Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
India's tour of UK: BCCI to fly in players to Mumbai in charter flights
-
The COVID-19 positivity rate in
Goa has now come down to 19 per cent as against 51 per cent a month back, according to the state government.
However, the Goa government has not let its guard down and is making all efforts to curb the spread of the virus by emphasising on vaccination, Dr Shivanand Bandekar, head of the state's expert committee on COVID-19, told PTI on Monday.
He also said that till last week, the coastal state reported a total of 12 cases of mucormycosis, and since then there has been no fresh case of the black fungus infection.
As per the data of Goa health department, the state reported 20 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday as compared to 51 per cent on April 30.
"According to experts, there are 90 per cent chances that the third wave of COVID-19 may hit the state in about a month-and-a-half (mid-July)," Bandekar said.
But, the state government is cautious and making all efforts to stem the spread of the virus, said Bandekar, who is also the dean of the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital.
He said experts have predicted that the third wave may affect those below the age of 18 and also impact the state's rural pockets.
"Till now, adults in urban areas have been infected. There is herd immunity among them to a certain extent," he said, adding the virus will now try to find a "new host".
The official also said vaccination is the best way to check the spread of the infection.
"Even if you get infected after vaccination, the severity of the disease is low. Very few people who have taken both the doses of vaccine have died. Those who died after taking both the doses was because they had high co-morbidity," Bandekar said.
He said during the second wave of COVID-19, people died either due to co-morbidities or severity of the viral infection.
"Some of the younger patients died because of the severity of the disease. The vaccines will definitely protect us from all mutants," Bandekar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU