India's tour of UK: BCCI to fly in players to Mumbai in charter flights

India men and women's cricket teams are being ferried in charter flights to Mumbai, where they will serve quarantine before departing to England together on June 2, also in a charter flight.
India women Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed this on Twitter.
"The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has organised charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before we leave for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience, players have made their own choice," tweeted Harmanpreet who is also the captain of India women's T20 International squad.
Teammate Mithali also confirmed that regular RT-PCR tests have been organised at home for players besides the charter flights.
"Travelling is a challenge in the pandemic but it is reassuring to see elaborate measures by BCCI for our health and safety. A charter airplane to Mumbai and UK and regular RT-PCR Tests at home. #LetsDoThis," wrote Mithali on her Twitter handle.
India women are scheduled to play one-off Test in Bristol from June 16-19. It will be followed by three ODIs and three T20 Internationals. The ODIs will be played in Bristol (June 27), Taunton (June 30) and Worcester (July 3). The T20Is will be played in Northampton (on July 9), Hove (July 11) and Chelmsford (July 15).
The men's team begins its England sojourn with the World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18. They will then play five Test matches against England in August-September.
Some of the players are expected to reach on Wednesday whereas others are expected to join in on May 24.
