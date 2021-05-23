IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
'India likely to struggle in WTC final if conditions favour fast bowlers'
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
ICC WTC final between India and New Zealand likely to have spectators
ICC WTC final: Fantastic challenge to play against India, says Williamson
-
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor feels an early conclusion to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has helped Team India to be better prepared for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final slated to begin on June 18.
The safety of every individual involved in the IPL was one of the major reasons for the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to unanimously decide on the suspension of the league on May 4.
Taylor said the Virat Kohli-led side will be more conditioned ahead of the WTC final than they would have been if IPL wasn't suspended.
"I couldn't think of better preparation than playing two Test matches in England. At the end of the day, it is a neutral venue. In terms of India, IPL finishing early has probably played into the hands a little bit," said Taylor in a virtual press conference.
"If IPL had come, they would have had a smalled preparations. Now they will be a lot more conditioned, their bowlers will get their loads up," he added.
New Zealand will play two Tests against England before they take on India in the WTC final on June 18.
Taylor feels the two Tests against England will give the Kiwis a slight advantage going into the WTC final.
"Playing these two Test matches gives us a slight advantage but this Indian team have been number one in the world for a long time and had a lot of success over here [in England]," said Taylor.
"I guess we can't ask for a better schedule leading into the WTC final. At this time of the year bowlers will be relishing the conditions," he added.
England and New Zealand will lock horns in two Tests, beginning June 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor