Tripura CM Saha tests positive for Covid, urges others to take precautions

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who had come in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

Taking to Twitter, Saha wrote, "I have been tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit and fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who've come in contact with me to take necessary precautions."

Earlier on July 8, the Chief Minister took the oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Assembly Constituency.

After resigning as a Rajya Sabha MP, he won the MLA seat from 8-no Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency on June 23, 2022.

"In Jubarajnagar, CPI(M) long had a seat, which we could not wrest away from them back in 2018, despite waves of PM Modi's popularity. But this time, we've won that seat with a majority. The public is with us where the NDA-led government is in power in all the states," he said.

Dr Saha said that he will be capable of winning all the seats; left unoccupied by BJP, going to be taken over in the coming 2023 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, India registered 20,557 new infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

