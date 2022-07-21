Business chamber, NEDFi sign MoU to promote investments in north east

-
ALSO READ
WEF meet: Karnataka inks MoU with Lulu group for Rs 2,000 cr investment
JCB India nominates Karnataka Bank as preferred financier after signing MoU
DBT, Gates Foundation renew pact to speed innovation for global health
SBI renews MoU with Indian Air Force for defence salary package
Budget 2022: Full text of the memorandum of the Finance Bill tabled in LS
-
A business chamber and North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to work jointly towards promoting investment in Assam and other states of the region.
The agreement will contribute to various initiatives aimed at reforms, policy advocacy, ease of doing business, market linkages and promotion of sustainable business practices.
Indian Chamber of Commerce Assam state council's chairman Sarat Kumar Jain and NEDFi executive director S K Baruah signed the MoU in the presence of delegates of both organisations.
NEDFi chairman and managing director PVSLN Murthy said the MoU between the two organisations would certainly catalyse economic development of the North East by identifying commercially viable industries, providing advisory and consultancy services, and promoting entrepreneurship through effective mentoring and inculcating capacity building of the micro, small and medium enterprises.
He said the MoU was executed to jointly work to promote investments in Assam and other North East states.
Jain said the pact would certainly provide a platform for entrepreneurs of the region to avail the pragmatic schemes and initiatives of NEDFi and the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
ICC-North East and NEDFi would also collaboratively organise platforms for buyers and sellers in India and potential business partners.
A trade facilitation desk would be established on the premises of ICC-NE in association with NEDFi to help trade and commerce among the region, the rest of India and the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU