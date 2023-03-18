JUST IN
Different ways of worship shouldn't be reason for conflicts: RSS chief
Announcements in Budget attempt of Cong to fulfil personal interests: Raje
How did man impersonating PMO official get Z-plus security, asks Tejashwi
Modi to become PM for 3rd consecutive term in 2024, says Amit Shah
Construction of Ram temple likely to be completed months before deadline
CBI working impartially; most cases being probed reported during UPA: Shah
Goa has potential to become defence manufacturing hub: CM Sawant
Delhi excise scam: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 22
ISRO gears up for space tourism takeoff, expects commencement by 2030
Over 7,000 women personnel serving in Indian Army, says Government
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi excise scam: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 22
icon-arrow-left
Construction of Ram temple likely to be completed months before deadline
Business Standard

Goa has potential to become defence manufacturing hub: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the coastal state has the potential to become a hub for defence manufacturing, creating employment opportunities

Topics
Goa | Pramod Sawant | defence manufacturing

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the coastal state has the potential to become a hub for defence manufacturing, creating employment opportunities and also strengthening India's defence capabilities.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 3rd Manohar Parrikar Memorial Lecture here, he said Goa's strategic location provides several advantages to key industries, including defence. With unique strategies, Goa has the potential to become a place for defence manufacturing, creating employment opportunities and also strengthen India's defence capabilities, he said. The chief minister said the Union government is committed to encourage self-reliance in defence manufacturing as a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India initiatives. To achieve this, we need trained manpower and we must focus on building competent individuals at the operational level to deploy, direct, review and update the resource effectively, he said. Sawant said quality of workforce is essential for effective utilization of technology and services.

With its advanced infrastructure and tailor-made demographic locations, Goa has strong prospects of becoming a logistic hub of India, he said, adding the state already houses the Maritime Cluster, which is likely to generate additional 3,000 jobs. Goa's infrastructure, including air, water and road connectivity, provides strategic advantages to India's defence industry. The naval base in Goa is strategically important for the Indian Navy, providing forward operating base for its ships and submarines to monitor and patrol the Western Coast and the Arabian Sea, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Goa

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 07:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU