JUST IN
Centre allows NTPC to invest over 30% of its networth in NTPC Green Energy
India Post, Shiprocket partner to boost e-commerce delivery services
Political background not absolute bar to appoint judge: Govt cites SC order
China should share raccoon dog's genetic data in Covid Probe, says WHO
Startup20 Engagement Group's second meeting on March 18-19 in Sikkim
Finance, railways, defence ministries among top 5 litigants in government
Onion growers will be given financial relief of Rs 350 a quintal: Maha CM
Medicines should be sold under supervision of pharmacists in medical stores
13,525 vacancies in Delhi Police, 14% of total strength, says Parl Panel
Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza CNG priced up to Rs 12.05 lakh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi on March 18
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HC to ensure all essentials recorded in format of order in bail matters: SC

The apex court said it has noticed that format of orders by various high courts in bail proceedings "differs significantly"

Topics
High Court | Supreme Court | Courts

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said high courts should endeavour to ensure that all basic essentials like FIR number, police station concerned and offences allegedly committed are recorded in the format of order in bail matters.

The apex court said it has noticed that format of orders by various high courts in bail proceedings "differs significantly".

While dealing with a matter of anticipatory bail arising out of an order of the Patna High Court, a bench of justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta noted that in many instances, the orders do not contain any description of the proceedings pending before the trial court there and at times, no advertence to the nature of the offence alleged in the FIR.

"This court is of the opinion that in bail/anticipatory bail matters, high courts should endeavour to ensure that all basic essentials (i.e. FIR no., date, the concerned police station and the offences allegedly committed etc) are duly recorded or reflected in the format of the order," the bench said in its order passed on March 15.

The top court said its order shall be circulated to all the high courts through their registrars.

It was dealing with a plea filed by a man who was denied anticipatory bail by the high court.

The bench noted that an FIR was lodged alleging that the petitioner had committed offences punishable under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that of kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, and after investigation a final report was filed which absolved him of involvement in any crime.

It noted that the competent court took cognisance and the petitioner's application for anticipatory bail was rejected under these circumstances.

"After considering the submission of parties, this court is of the opinion that having regard to the peculiar circumstances of this case, the petitioner deserves to be enlarged on anticipatory bail, subject to such terms and conditions as the trial court may impose," the apex court said.

It said in this case, there is no mention of the offences the petitioner is charged with.

"Before parting with this case, this court notices that the format of orders by various high courts in bail proceedings differs significantly," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on High Court

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 23:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU