PM Modi to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi on March 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in New Delhi on Saturday at 11 am.
The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion.
"Modi will inaugurate the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference at Subramaniam Hall, NASC Complex, IARI Campus, PUSA New Delhi on 18 March 2023 at 11 am," Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.
Based on India's proposal, the year 2023 was declared the International Year of Millets (IYM) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Also, in line with the Prime Minister's vision to make the celebrations of IYM 2023 a 'people's movement' and position India as the 'global hub for millets', all central government ministries and departments, states and union territories, farmers, start-ups, exporters, retail businesses and other stakeholders, are being engaged to promote and spread awareness about the benefits of millets (Shree Anna) for the cultivator, consumer and climate.
The organization of the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in India is an important programme in this context.
The two-day global conference will have sessions on all important issues related to millets (Shree Anna) like promotion and awareness of millets among producers, consumers and other stakeholders; millets' value chain development; health and nutritional aspects of millets; market linkages; research and development etc.
The conference will be attended by Agriculture Ministers of various countries, international scientists, nutritionists, health experts, start-up leaders and other stakeholders.
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 23:38 IST
