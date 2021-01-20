Goa nod to amend Lokayukta law to make high court ex-judges eligible

-
ALSO READ
Amid protests, CM Sawant announces relocation of IIT-Goa campus
Goa CM Pramod Sawant rules out possibility of mid-term polls in state
Goa coronavirus update: State tally rises by 309, death toll by 7
Goa coronavirus update: 210 fresh Covid-19 cases, 269 recoveries recorded
Coronavirus: Goa reports 456 new positive cases, six more deaths
-
The state Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the Goa Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill to make retired High Court Judges also eligible for Lokayukta's post, which fell vacant after Justice PK Mishra retired on September 17, 2020.
"We have cleared the Goa Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2021, which will make retired High Court Judges eligible for the post," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.
The decision comes a day after the Bombay High Court bench in Goa gave the state government two months to appoint the new Lokayukta, while hearing a petition.
As per the Lokayukta law, only a retired Supreme Court Judge or a retired Chief Justice of a High Court are presently eligible for Lokayukta's post.
The amendment Bill will be tabled in the coming Winter Session of Assembly.
--IANS
maya/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU