Goa nod to amend Lokayukta law to make high court ex-judges eligible

The state Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the (Amendment) Bill to make retired also eligible for Lokayukta's post, which fell vacant after Justice PK Mishra retired on September 17, 2020.

"We have cleared the (Amendment) Bill 2021, which will make retired eligible for the post," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

The decision comes a day after the Bombay High Court bench in gave the state government two months to appoint the new Lokayukta, while hearing a petition.

As per the law, only a retired Supreme Court Judge or a retired Chief Justice of a High Court are presently eligible for Lokayukta's post.

The amendment Bill will be tabled in the coming Winter Session of Assembly.

--IANS

