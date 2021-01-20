JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Accord top priority to road safety: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Business Standard

Hyundai's philanthropic arm signs MoU with IIT Delhi to support research

The move aims to support the research work at Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology

Topics
IIT Delhi | Hyundai in India | philanthropy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai
Representational image

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India's philanthropic arm on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Delhi to support the research work at 'Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology'.

Besides, the philanthropic arm - Hyundai Motor India Foundation - donated a KONA Electric for IIT Delhi students to study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new age mobility solutions.

"Our collaborated efforts with IIT Delhi and the donation of KONA Electric, will provide an opportunity for students to study and develop insights towards a brighter and greener future for the generations to come," said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Accordingly, the 'Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology' will conduct battery profiling in KONA for the purpose of research and training.

The MoU was signed with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - IIT Delhi.

FITT is a unit established by IITD to foster, promote and sustain commercialization of research results at IITD.

--IANS

rv/sn/ash

Get Outlook for iOS

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 20 2021. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.