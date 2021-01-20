Hyundai's philanthropic arm signs MoU with IIT Delhi to support research

-
Automobile major Hyundai Motor India's philanthropic arm on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Delhi to support the research work at 'Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology'.
Besides, the philanthropic arm - Hyundai Motor India Foundation - donated a KONA Electric for IIT Delhi students to study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new age mobility solutions.
"Our collaborated efforts with IIT Delhi and the donation of KONA Electric, will provide an opportunity for students to study and develop insights towards a brighter and greener future for the generations to come," said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.
Accordingly, the 'Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology' will conduct battery profiling in KONA for the purpose of research and training.
The MoU was signed with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - IIT Delhi.
FITT is a unit established by IITD to foster, promote and sustain commercialization of research results at IITD.
