Goa records 47 fresh Covid-19 cases, two-digit rise after a month

-
ALSO READ
Fairfax-backed Digit Insurance targets $5 billion in IPO valuation: Report
Goa records 3,274 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 38%
Go Digit clocks Rs 5,000 crore premium in FY22 on strong growth
Goa reports 1,794 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate at 32%
Goa reports 28% positivity rate and 955 new coronavirus cases
-
Goa on Thursday recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 which raised the tally of infections in the state to 2,45,896, an official from the state health department said.
The coastal state is seeing a sudden rise in infections after recording cases in single digit throughout May.
On Wednesday, it had recorded 46 cases of coronavirus infection.
As many as 11 patients recovered on Thursday, taking the count of recoveries to 2,41,879, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,832 as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said.
The state now has 185 active cases.
At least 875 swab samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total of samples tested for coronavirus infection to 19,53,152.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,45,896, New cases 47, Death toll 3,832 (no change), Discharged 2,41,879, Active cases 185, Samples tested to date 19,53,152.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU